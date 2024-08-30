News

Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night, but not a shooting.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter, which was a rumor.

Deputies said a fight broke out, and a “popping sound” could be heard.

Guests began running in a panic, leading to the rumor being circulated.

The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no active shooter.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World sent a statement:

“We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!