Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night, but not a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter, which was a rumor.

Deputies said a fight broke out, and a “popping sound” could be heard.

Guests began running in a panic, leading to the rumor being circulated.

The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no active shooter.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World sent a statement:

“We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Lake Mary Little League goes to Disney World to celebrate

ALERT: There is NO active shooter at @WaltDisneyWorld’s Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/TRKLs3NglC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group