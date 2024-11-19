Local

FHP: Man, 18, dies following traffic crash in Apopka

Teen driver killed in crash in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday night in Apopka.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash along Rock Springs Road.

On scene, they found an Infiniti Q50 sedan crashed south of Ponkan Road.

Investigators determined the driver, an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Rock Springs Road, when for an unknown reason, his Infiniti left the roadway.

The car traveled onto the sidewalk before striking a utility pole and then reentering the roadway, FHP said.

The driver was transported to AdventHealth Apopka hospital but did not survive.

FHP did not release his name but said he was a resident of Apopka.

The crash remains under investigation.

