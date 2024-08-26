Fans pack Lake Mary restaurant for watch party as Lake Mary Little League win World Series

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Fans packed the entire restaurant of Friendly Confines in Lake Mary Sunday to continue to cheer on the Lake Mary Little League during their fantastic win.

“They’ve done everything. We asked of them blood, sweat, tears, two-a-days, sweat, running hot, everything we asked of them everything.

They gave it everything they had, and now they’re reaping the reward,” said Joey Jensen, a Little League Coach.

The watch party started at 3:00 pm and lasted until after the game ended at 7:00 pm.

Many dressed in yellow and black, some in red and black, but all bought their voices to cheer on the team.

Many sat nervously on the edge of their seats when Lake Mary was down by 1. The team tied the score, then surpassed 2-1 during a nail-biting finish in extra innings.

Throughout the season, the team has showcased incredible teamwork and clutch performances, not only winning the World Championship but winning fans across the state.

The Little League World Series title is the first ever for a team from Florida. They won the series against the Chinese Taipei in the 8th inning in a walk-off bunt.

