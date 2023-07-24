Eye on the Tropics: Disturbance has less chance for development

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Low-pressure area, i.e. the disturbance in the tropical Atlantic approaching the Caribbean from the east, is now iffy in terms of its chance of development, at 40%.

Still, there’s a chance this could become a tropical depression this week as it moves into the Caribbean.

Now that it’s back down to tropical-storm status, Don will continue weakening over the next 48 hours after moving over cooler waters and may dissipate within 48 hours.

Afternoon forecast: Sunday, July 23 (WFTV)

Don was a short-lived hurricane.

It has weakened to tropical storm strength and will continue to deteriorate over the next 48 hours.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave (Invest 95-L) which is approximately 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Currently, there is limited thunderstorm activity associated with this low, and it has only a marginal chance of developing further.

Strong upper-level winds will limit its strengthening potential, but it could still become a tropical depression early this week.

