EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Ashley Moody hints at investigation into leaders of college protests

ORLANDO, Fla. — As pro-Palestinian protests continue to spread across college campuses in the U.S., a state official hints at an investigation into how these protests are being organized.

Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, joined WDBO to discuss the on-going college protests around the country and in Florida.

During the discussion, Moody hinted at a potential investigation into determining who could potentially be organizing these protests on college campuses.

“I want to reserve comment at the moment, but Florida has always shown and I as Attorney General have always been focused on what we can do, when others will not, how can Florida step up and make sure laws are being enforced, that our state autonomy is protected, that the rights of our citizens are are protected,” said Florida Attorney General, Ashely Moody. “I don’t want to get ahead of anything, but I will tell you that this coordination among these students at different universities, it’s no coincidence that they’re asking for asking for helmets, wood, gas masks, zip ties, these are actual demands from students.”

Moody said the State of Florida has proved that they have made the right decisions based off of the rule of the law and the rights of Floridians.

“I hope folks have seen that time and time again, things are happening nationally and Florida stood strong, even in the face of really fierce wins.”

Police have been on high alert in cities such as New York at Columbia University, and in Los Angeles at UCLA, as school leaders have had to request assistance to remove protesters barricades and dismantle encampments.

Former Orlando Police Chief, Orlando Rolon, also joined WDBO to discuss the college protests from a law enforcement perspective.

“It’s very difficult for law enforcement agencies to navigate through this because of course you have an institution that is in charge of what goes on on the campus, and law enforcement is there to support the requests and efforts of the university in order to address situations like this.

Rolon said due to poor decisions in the past and adjustments made for more flexibility and opportunity for individuals to peacefully protest and demonstrate, “but unfortunately, as it always happens there is a small percentage that always takes it to the next level, as if a line is drawn and they are always pushing the limit, to see how fare they can take it, until law enforcement then is asked and demanded to take action for the activities taken place.”

WDBO will be following this developing story on potential action taken into these protests on college campuses.

