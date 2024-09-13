Ex-Flagler County Fire Rescue employee accused of sexually battering unconscious victim in ambulance

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Flagler County Fire Rescue employee was arrested after he sexually battered an unconscious victim in an ambulance, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Investigators said that the Daytona Beach Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Friday to inform the agency of its investigation into James Tyler Melady, 37, of Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police detectives said that they discovered a video of Melady molesting an unconscious woman in Flagler County “while on-duty and in uniform while performing his official duties.”

Flagler County detectives identified the victim as a former Flagler Beach resident, and they learned that FCFR had been called to her home Oct. 17, 2021.

Investigators said that the incident happened in the back of a FCFR ambulance while the victim was being taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach.

Detectives from both agencies met to review the video, which they said showed Melady violating the victim while she was “clearly unconscious.”

Detectives met with the victim, who was unaware of the incident.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant for Melady’s arrest on charges of sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Investigators said that Melady was arrested in Daytona Beach, and he confessed to the allegations made against him.

He told detectives that he retired from FCFR earlier this year.

Melady is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bail.

Anyone who believes they might have also been a victim or who has information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 386-313-4911 or emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

