Events to kick off December, this weekend

Holiday Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal

On Nov. 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.





Click here for details





Celebrate the 7th annual Multicultural Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1st from 10 a.m.- 8p.m.

Get tickets here





Enjoy a festive start to December at the EPCOT International Festival of the holidays at EPCOT

Beginning on Nov. 29- Dec. 30th

Ring in the holiday season with Christmas festivities at Walt Disney World Resort The holiday season is just beginning, and Walt Disney World Resort continues to spread joy with new experiences. (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)

Click here for more information





Dazzling Nights is making its holiday debut starting this weekend at Harry P. Leu Gardens

On Nov. 29-Dec. 1st and more!

Dazzling nights

Click here for details





Have a delicious time at Pancakes at the North Pole at Main Events Orlando

On Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2p.m.

(Stephanie Frey - stock.adobe.com)

To view details, click here





Watch performances at Burgafest Artist Showcase at Grumpy’s Underground

On Dec. 1 from 5-11 p.m.

burgafest

Click here for more information





Get creative at Candle Making Workshop at Indeu Apothecary

On Nov. 30 from 4-5p.m.

candle making

Click here for more information





Jam out at the Winter Youth Music Festival at the Wall Street Plaza

On Dec. 1 from 1-9p.m.

(Blue - stock.adobe.com)

Click here to learn more





Show some school spirit at College Football Saturday at the Twisted Handle

On Nov. 30 at 7:30p.m.

Miami v Florida GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 31: DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators throws a pass during the second half of a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Click here for details





Spend the day with loved ones ar Family Fun! Snowflake’s Christmas!, At Painting with a Twist

On Nov. 29th at 3p.m.

painting with a twist

Click here to purchase a canvas





















