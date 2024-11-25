Events to kick off December, this weekend

Holiday Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal
On Nov. 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Click here for details
Celebrate the 7th annual Multicultural Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center
On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1st from 10 a.m.- 8p.m.
Get tickets here
Enjoy a festive start to December at the EPCOT International Festival of the holidays at EPCOT
Beginning on Nov. 29- Dec. 30th
Click here for more information
Dazzling Nights is making its holiday debut starting this weekend at Harry P. Leu Gardens
On Nov. 29-Dec. 1st and more!
Click here for details
Have a delicious time at Pancakes at the North Pole at Main Events Orlando
On Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2p.m.
To view details, click here
Watch performances at Burgafest Artist Showcase at Grumpy’s Underground
On Dec. 1 from 5-11 p.m.
Click here for more information
Get creative at Candle Making Workshop at Indeu Apothecary
On Nov. 30 from 4-5p.m.
Click here for more information
Jam out at the Winter Youth Music Festival at the Wall Street Plaza
On Dec. 1 from 1-9p.m.
Click here to learn more
Show some school spirit at College Football Saturday at the Twisted Handle
On Nov. 30 at 7:30p.m.
Click here for details
Spend the day with loved ones ar Family Fun! Snowflake’s Christmas!, At Painting with a Twist
On Nov. 29th at 3p.m.
Click here to purchase a canvas
