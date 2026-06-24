Dunkin’ celebrates Fourth of July with new menu and collectible Eagle Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dunkin’ is rolling out a Fourth of July-themed menu with new drinks, patriotic bakery items and a limited-edition collectible Eagle Cup.

The new seasonal lineup is available nationwide and includes Refreshers, lemonades, coffee drinks, donuts and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats inspired by summer and the Fourth of July.

Rocket Pop Donut Star Shell + Stars and Stripes Donut

The limited-edition Eagle Cup will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants beginning June 29 while supplies last.

The cup retails for $10.99 and includes a free medium beverage with purchase, according to Dunkin’. Each cup also includes a promotional code for a $3 medium Refresher or Dunkin’ Zero beverage.

“This summer, Dunkin’ is bringing the energy of America’s 250th birthday to every part of the menu,” said Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin’. “Inspired by Fourth of July traditions, we’ve created a lineup of beverages, bakery treats and the collectible Eagle Cup that make every Dunkin’ run a little more festive and every sip a celebration.”

New drinks include the Fruit Punch Refresher, Peachberry Tea Dunkin’ Zero, Starlight Lemonade, Freeze Pop Limeade, Cherrylicious Daydream Refresher, Peanut Butter Dunkalatte, Cookie Cravings Iced Coffee and OREO & PB Coffee Chiller.

Dunkin’ is also adding several patriotic bakery items, including the Rocket Pop Donut, Stars & Stripes Donut and Stars & Stripes MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

The Rocket Pop Donut features a star-shaped yeast shell with Rocket Pop-flavored filling, blue icing and a stars-and-stripes sprinkle blend.

Dunkin’ is also launching a limited-edition summer merchandise collection beginning July 1 at 10 a.m.

The collection includes shirts, swimwear, hats, a stainless tumbler, a boat flag and other Fourth of July-themed items.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group