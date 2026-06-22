Drought conditions improve, burn bans lifted in Central Florida counties

CENTRAL, FL. — Burn bans have been lifted in Seminole and Brevard counties, a positive sign of improving drought conditions across Central Florida. In Brevard County, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures soil moisture, has decreased notably to between 350 and 400 as of Monday, June 22, from levels over 500.

The index has fallen thanks to consistent rainfall and changing weather patterns.

While wildfire risks have not been eliminated, authorities urge residents to remain vigilant when burning yard debris or using fireworks.

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