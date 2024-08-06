News

Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into canal along I-75 in Tampa

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Deputies in Hillsborough County said a man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into the water Monday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said a man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into the water Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the large truck veered off Interstate 75 and into the Tampa Bypass Canal.

A dive team responded to the scene and later recovered the driver’s body.

The victim was a 64-year-old Mississippi man.

Troopers said he lost control on the wet roadway and traveled over the wall over the canal.

Crews are also responding to get the truck out of the water.

High winds from Hurricane Debby are creating dangerous road conditions around the state.

Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use extra caution on all roadways.

