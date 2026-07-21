DOJ investigating Central Florida Congressman Cory Mills, ABC sources report

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Florida Congressman Cory Mills, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter cited by ABC News. The investigation is reportedly focused, at least in part, on Mills’ finances.

Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI has publicly commented on the reported investigation, and no criminal charges have been announced.

Mills is already the subject of an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation examining allegations that include campaign finance violations, financial disclosure issues, misuse of congressional resources, accepting improper gifts, and sexual misconduct.

The reported DOJ investigation comes just days after a Florida judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to remove Mills from the Republican primary ballot. The lawsuit, filed by one of his GOP primary challengers, argued that Mills’ qualifying paperwork did not comply with state law.

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