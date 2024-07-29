Disturbance in Central Atlantic has chance of tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are closely watching a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic.

Forecast models show the disturbance has a 40% to 60% chance of tropical development this week.

There is a lot of dry air around it right now, so it won’t develop in the short term.

But by late next week, it may start to show signs of development as it approaches The Bahamas.

It’s hard to tell how much it will develop or where it will go at this point.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the disturbance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

