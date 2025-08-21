Local

DeSantis says Florida’s census count hasn’t been accurate since 2020

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis addressed concerns over Florida’s census count and redistricting during a press conference on Wednesday, claiming inaccuracies since 2020 have cost the state an extra congressional seat and electoral vote.

“The attorney general has written a letter to the Census Bureau, Congress department, copying the White House, saying, ‘Please fix this remuneration and award Florida what we are entitled to, an extra seat in Congress,’” said Governor Ron DeSantis, highlighting the steps being taken to address the issue.

If the census count were corrected, Florida would gain an additional congressional district, increasing from 28 to 29 districts.

This change would also affect Florida’s representation in the Electoral College.

