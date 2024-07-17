DeSantis says Biden is unable to lead while calling for voters to support Trump at RNC

Several Florida lawmakers took center stage Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged his full support for former president Donald Trump while also condemning President Joe Biden.

DeSantis said America needs a full-time leader, and Biden cannot lead around the clock.

Trump watched and listened to the speeches of Republicans who once ran against him, including DeSantis.

“Let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” DeSantis said.

Desantis said during his speech that he’s alarmed the current president can’t handle the duties of office.

“We need we need a commander in chief who can lead 24 hours a day and seven days a week. America cannot afford four more years of a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency,” DeSantis said.

He called on voters to not let the country down.

“Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted, and he nearly lost his life. We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down,” DeSantis said.

