DeSantis is threatening to sue Bud Light’s parent company. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to sue Bud Light’s parent company after its stocks plummeted.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Earlier this year, AB InBev, launched a marketing campaign featuring a transgender influencer.

READ: Bud Light dethroned as America’s top selling beer by Modelo Especial after backlash

As a result, Bud Light saw a large decline. The governor said that decline may have impacted the state’s retirement holdings.

During an appearance on Fox News Thursday evening, DeSantis said the state held a large amount of AB InBev stock in the state’s FRS pension plan prior to the crash.

READ: Temporary use permit for interim Pulse memorial expires

Video: DeSantis presidential campaign to cut some staffers as contributions slow The campaign to elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as President of the United States is letting some of its staffers go. (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group