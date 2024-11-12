UPDATE: 11-year-old boy reported missing in Orange County found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

9:45 a.m. update:

Deputies in Orange County confirmed the 11-year-old boy reported missing in Orange County has been found and is safe.

Deputies thanked everyone involved in helping to locate the child.

Original report:

Deputies in Orange County are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Deputies say Carmensley Paul was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday near a Lynx bus stop on Redman Street and South Orange Blossom Trail.

He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve sweater with black graphics, blue jeans, beige camo Converse shoes, and a green backpack.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

