Deputies: Mom arrested after daughter, 14, found dead inside Osceola County home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly held her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies responded to a house in Poinciana in reference to an armed disturbance call.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them the woman held her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub. Witnesses said they tried to stop the woman but were unsuccessful.

Lopez said the woman then started chasing the witnesses with a hammer.

The 14-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office said the mother, Kelsey Glover, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The Osceola County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

