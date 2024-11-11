Local

Deputies investigate after man found shot at Orange County gas station

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Deputies investigate after man found shot at Orange County gas station Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday at the Citgo gas station on North Powers Drive.

Deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Watch: Businesses hope new downtown Orlando safety measures get patrons back into their establishments

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting and have not released any information about the gunman.

Read: Marion County Sheriff’s Office on search of an accused stalker

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!