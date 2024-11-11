Deputies investigate after man found shot at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday at the Citgo gas station on North Powers Drive.

Deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Watch: Businesses hope new downtown Orlando safety measures get patrons back into their establishments

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting and have not released any information about the gunman.

Read: Marion County Sheriff’s Office on search of an accused stalker

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group