Delays expected for first day of Orange County schools due to bus driver shortage, district says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some buses are expected to run late for the first day of school in Orange County Thursday.

Orange County Public Schools sent a message to parents Wednesday night, notifying them of potential delays because of an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The school district is encouraging parents who are able to do so to take their children to school.

District officials also asked parents and students to carpool when possible to avoid long drop-off lines at schools.

OCPS said its transportation department is working diligently to efficiently bus students and thanked families for their patience during the first few weeks of school as they work to balance out bus ridership.

The district added that it is continuing recruitment efforts to hire more bus drivers; if you are interested in joining OCPS’ transportation team, click here.

