Local

Data shows tropical system will develop and could impact Florida next week

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Data shows tropical system will develop and could impact Florida next week The next Atlantic tropical system is looking imminent to develop in the coming days.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The next Atlantic tropical system is looking imminent to develop in the coming days.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A complex of showers and storms in the western Caribbean is poised to develop quickly and will likely be a tropical depression by late next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of development in the coming days.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

The system is expected to strengthen this weekend as it meanders across the Caribbean and will likely be a tropical storm or possibly a hurricane.

By early next week, the complex is expected to impact the Yucatan and then lift into the Gulf of Mexico.

Read: Federal officials issue warning over rise in fake hurricane help scams

Many models indicate the system could move toward Florida by the middle of next week, but the exact track and impacts are unknown at this time.

This will be a system to monitor closely in the coming days.

Read: Hurricane Milton ravaged one of the most popular areas for ‘snowbirds’ on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!