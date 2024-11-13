Data shows tropical system will develop and could impact Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The next Atlantic tropical system is looking imminent to develop in the coming days.

A complex of showers and storms in the western Caribbean is poised to develop quickly and will likely be a tropical depression by late next week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of development in the coming days.

The system is expected to strengthen this weekend as it meanders across the Caribbean and will likely be a tropical storm or possibly a hurricane.

By early next week, the complex is expected to impact the Yucatan and then lift into the Gulf of Mexico.

Many models indicate the system could move toward Florida by the middle of next week, but the exact track and impacts are unknown at this time.

This will be a system to monitor closely in the coming days.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

