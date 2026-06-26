ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is expected on Friday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s and heat index values soaring above 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, with rain chances around 50%.

While not everyone will see rain, some storms could become strong, producing heavy downpours, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and pockets of small hail.

Dangerous heat and strong storms expected Friday in Central Florida Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening. (WFTV)

Rain chances will see slight adjustments through the weekend.

On Sunday, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to move into the region, helping to suppress some storm development and lowering rain chances to 20 to 30 percent.

Even with fewer storms, it will remain hot and humid.

Looking ahead to next week, little change is expected in the overall weather pattern.

Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid-90s, while heat index values are forecast to range between 100 and 107 degrees.

The tropics remain quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next seven days.

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