Crowds flock to ‘Come Out With Pride’ celebration in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are celebrating the weekend in Downtown Orlando.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The annual “Come Out With Pride” festival was held on Saturday.
It’s one of the largest events of its kind in the southeast U.S.
It’s estimated that over 200,000 people attended this year’s event.
PREVIOUS: ‘Come Out With Pride’ returns to Orlando with its Most Colorful Parade and Pride celebration
This weekend, we’re excited to welcome over 200,000 people to @DWNTWN_ORLANDO for the Come Out with Pride Parade! 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️— Lake Eola (@LakeEolaPark) October 14, 2024
🗓️Saturday, October 19
⏰12 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Parade at 4 p.m.)
📍Lake Eola Park
🔗https://t.co/LZERMtwIXM
📷@citybeautiful pic.twitter.com/456c2G5G93
Saturday’s fun officially got underway at noon at Lake Eola Park.
It marked Orlando’s 20th Come Out With Pride celebration.
The signature parade, which featured a new route through the city for 2024, began at 4 p.m.
Visitors also enjoyed plenty of vendors and performances throughout the afternoon and evening.
The celebration ended with a fireworks show.
READ: ‘We are all a valuable part of the whole community’: Pride Chamber helps LGBTQ+ businesses thrive
Channel 9′s Geovany Dias was in the heart of all the fun and festivities.
Click below to watch his report.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group