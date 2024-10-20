Crowds flock to ‘Come Out With Pride’ celebration in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are celebrating the weekend in Downtown Orlando.

The annual “Come Out With Pride” festival was held on Saturday.

It’s one of the largest events of its kind in the southeast U.S.

It’s estimated that over 200,000 people attended this year’s event.

Saturday’s fun officially got underway at noon at Lake Eola Park.

It marked Orlando’s 20th Come Out With Pride celebration.

The signature parade, which featured a new route through the city for 2024, began at 4 p.m.

Visitors also enjoyed plenty of vendors and performances throughout the afternoon and evening.

The celebration ended with a fireworks show.

'Come Out With Pride' fireworks The full day of events ended with a fireworks display in Downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

