Countdown to ULA’s Delta IV Heavy’s final mission launch continues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown continues for Thursday’s launch of United Launch Alliance’s ULA Delta IV Heavy launch carrying the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Liftoff is set for 1:40 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday.

There is currently 30% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch with ground wind being the primary concern.

This is the 16th and final launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket and the NRO’s 12th launch aboard ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket.

The Delta program will have spanned more than 60 years from the first launch in 1960 to the final launch this year.

The final Delta launch signals ULA’s transition to the new Vulcan rocket.

