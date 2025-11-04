Cool morning in Orlando, small craft advisory issued for part of coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stepping out your door, Tuesday will present the coolest morning of the week.

The chilly air will be followed by a warmer afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday forecast (WFTV) Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning of the week. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said winds will be breezy, out of the NE, building our local seas. Boaters and swimmers should exercise caution.

Dangerous rip currents will continue on Tuesday with a small craft advisory issued off the Brevard County coastline.

Tuesday forecast (WFTV) Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning of the week. (WFTV staff)

Crimi said temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week with highs in the mid 80s by this weekend.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group