Construction at Alligator Alcatraz now on hold

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal Judge Kathleen Williams, from South Florida, has halted any type of construction at Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades. This means any kind of paving, filling, or infrastructure, will not be allowed in the area for now.

The move comes after a month’s long legal battle between the Federal Government and environmental groups. Since even before the detention facility started operating, Alligator Alcatraz has faced backlash, especially when it comes to the potential impact to the native land.

Governor Ron De Santis has said the facility was built on concrete that was already there, left over from an unused airport that stopped operations decades ago.

State Representative Anna Eskamani was a witness at a hearing to debate the motion on Wednesday. “This is a positive decision for Florida environment, the people who care for Florida environment, and I’m hopeful we see another win in the near future,” Eskamani said.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are opposing the move. “This is another ridiculous injunction by another out of control judge who is trying to execute a coup against Donald Trump, and I can tell you in Congress we’re not going to put up with it,” U.S. Representative Randy Fine said.

The injunction will remain in place until at least August 21, while attorneys from both sides of this debate argue their case.

