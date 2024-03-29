Community members have mixed emotions over arrest of Commissioner Regina Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of the people in District 5 are shocked that the same commissioner who launched weekly workouts to improve their health and advocated for affordable housing, employment, and development was arrested for exploiting and defrauding one of her elderly constituents.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“She helped me get housing and back on my feet,” said Michael Bennett. “I don’t know why she thinks she should have done anything like that.”

Nick Smith has known the alleged victim since childhood.

“A crime of this magnitude can’t be orchestrated with just one person,” Smith said. “It’s more going on here.”

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

All these people are learning today that Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested after being indicted on charges of fraudulently obtaining power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman.

“This does have an impact already,” Smith said. “Because as of right now, we have no representation for our district. There are things just going on right now that we need to have clarification on some projects that are going on that’s near us that’s around us in her district.”

The community’s main concern.

WATCH: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill leaves jail after paying bail

“To know that type of crime happened in my neighborhood where we try to protect our elderly neighbor,” Smith said. “It’s very upsetting.”

Others are concerned for Commissioner Hill.

“I hope she can get through and I hope to just get back in,” Bennett said. “She can come back positive like she helped me to do.”

WATCH: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill faces judge

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group