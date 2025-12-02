Cold front to bring scattered storms Tuesday, a sharp temperature drop midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is expected to arrive later Tuesday, bringing a shift in temperatures and weather conditions across the region.

Tuesday’s temperatures will remain warm, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

However, scattered showers and isolated storms are likely during the midday hours as the front approaches.

Following the cold front, temperatures will drop significantly.

Tomorrow’s highs are expected to peak in the 60s and 70s.

The coldest period of the week is anticipated to occur on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s and low 50s.

