Coast Guard rescues boaters after sailboat damaged during Tropical Storm Debby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters from the middle of Tropical Storm Debby.
The rescue happened over the weekend as Debby moved through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Officials said a sailboat lost its sail more than 70 miles from Boca Grande.
A friend of the people on the boat reported them missing Saturday evening after they didn’t check in.
Crews said both people on the boat were not hurt.
