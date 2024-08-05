News

Coast Guard rescues boaters after sailboat damaged during Tropical Storm Debby

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Coast Guard rescues boaters after sailboat damaged during Tropical Storm Debby U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters from the middle of Tropical Storm Debby. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters from the middle of Tropical Storm Debby.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The rescue happened over the weekend as Debby moved through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Officials said a sailboat lost its sail more than 70 miles from Boca Grande.

Watch: Hurricane Debby: Storm is nearing landfall in Florida

A friend of the people on the boat reported them missing Saturday evening after they didn’t check in.

Crews said both people on the boat were not hurt.

Watch: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!