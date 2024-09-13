Local

Clermont woman accused of killing husband takes the stand in murder trial

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Laurie Shaver took the witness stand on Thursday during her murder trial on Thursday.

She’s accused of murdering her husband, Michael, and burying his body in her backyard.

For more than two hours, Shaver recounted what took place the day Michael Shaver was shot and killed.

Laurie’s 15-year-old daughter also testified on Thursday - the defense asserting that she, not Laurie, pulled the trigger.

Laurie Shaver took the witness stand on Thursday during her murder trial on Thursday.

Prosecutors drilled Laurie’s ex-boyfriend Thursday morning about his possible involvement in Michael’s death.

State prosecutors rested their case Thursday morning.

