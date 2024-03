Clermont, FL — Have you seen them?

The Clermont Police department is searching for two teenagers who went missing on Saturday, March 2nd.

Clermont Police announced on Wednesday, that 15-year-old Javion Nichols and Groveland resident, 14-year-old Milan Lytle went missing on Saturday, March 2nd.

The two are reportedly boyfriend and girlfriend.

