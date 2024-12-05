Civil trial to begin after teen falls to death off thrill ride in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A wrongful death civil trial begins Thursday over the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

The 14-year-old died two years ago after he fell from a drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Sampson’s family has already settled with other parties, but now a civil suit is focused on the maker of the ride, claiming negligence.

Read: Family remembers Tyre Sampson 1 year after his death on the Orlando FreeFall ride

Sampson fell to his death from the ride in March 2022. The ride was taken down last year.

A state investigation found that his seat was manually adjusted to fit his size, and there were also no seatbelts on the ride.

Read: Investigators say Tyre Sampson’s restraint was modified to allow larger visitors on Orlando FreeFall

The family settled their lawsuits against ICON Park and the ride’s operators in March 2023 but not against the ride’s foreign manufacturers.

The manufacturer is the “FUNTIME’' company, based in Austria.

Read: Report: Orlando FreeFall’s operator made manual adjustments to ride that made it unsafe

Following Sampson’s death, legislation was signed to improve safety standards for amusement rides.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group