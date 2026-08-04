Charges dropped against social media influencer ‘Clavicular’ after Osceola County Airbnb fight

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State prosecutors have dropped charges against social media influencer Braden Peters, who is also known online as “Clavicular,” in connection with a February incident at an Osceola County Airbnb.

Peters had been accused of encouraging a physical fight between two women and sharing video of the confrontation on social media.

Investigators said the incident was promoted online and led to criminal charges against the influencer.

According to newly released court documents, prosecutors dismissed the case after determining they could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The dismissal means Peters will not face further prosecution in connection with the incident unless additional legal action is taken.

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