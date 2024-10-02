Central Florida’s Jewish community reacts to rocket attack on Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jewish community in Central Florida is reacting to Tuesday’s rocket attack on Israel.

That attack came before Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Wednesday night.

In the Jewish faith, it starts 10 days of reflection and repentance that ends with Yom Kippur.

Local Jewish leaders said they are watching the situation in Israel closely.

Rabbi Yosef Konikov with the Chabad of South Orlando said thousands of families were getting ready for the Jewish New Year when the attack happened.

Konikov said he has family there who took shelter as alarms went off.

The rabbi also said a Chabad sister school north of Israel was destroyed in the attack, but no one was hurt or killed.

“All of a sudden they are running into shelter. So, it’s a little bit of its a scare but at the same time people are so positive. And they have a tremendous amount of trust and hope,” Konikov said.

A U.S. official told ABC News it is still too early to say whether the attack resulted in any serious damage.

