Central Florida Congressman reacts to attempted assassination of Former President Trump

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Trump has spoken out about the assassination attempt against him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, stating that he was supposed to be dead.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and Trump was moved from the stage during the rally.

Trump was seen crouching behind his lectern as gunfire erupted, with Secret Service agents shielding him and counter snipers firing back. Despite the chaos, Trump reassured his supporters and was ultimately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Central Florida Congressman, Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District), spoke with WDBO on Orlando’s Morning News about the attempted assassination of the Former President.

“We were literally a millimeter away, not only from the health and caring of Former President Trumps life, without a VP named, Nikki Haley had just given up her delegates, we would have been, as a party, in absolute chaos,” said Congressman Waltz. “By the grace of God, Former President Trump turned his head.”

Congressman Waltz said during his time as a Green Beret, he had taken shots like those, and seen those type of shots in combat and stressed how close things were to taking a turn for the worst.

“That was a kill-shot, and at that range, any decent shooter would have been able to be successful,” said Congressman Waltz. “God bless those Secret Service agents who ran in there and created a body bunker (to protect Trump).”

Congressman Waltz spoke on how he believes the Former President should have an increase of Secret Service agents to protect Trump and all his assets.

“I am hearing directly from (Secret Service) agents, they call it a package in terms of the resources you get for a Former President. This (Trump) isn’t a normal Former President. When you have three high-profile residences, they (agents) have also told me there have been multiple breaches at those residences that have not been dealt with sufficiently,” said Congressman Waltz. “Plus these rallies, plus the fact that not only does he (Trump) face domestic threats, he (Trump) faces Iranian threats as well, so all of those things combined, he should have a much bigger base package(of Agents).

