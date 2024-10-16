Can you identify? Orange County deputies search for bank robber

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Chase Bank on Tuesday.

Deputies said the person stole the money from the teller at the bank on 801 Deauville Drive, near North Pine Hills Road and West Colonial Drive.

Investigators said the suspect then fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the robber, who needs the public’s help to identify him.

If you have any information or recognize them, call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

