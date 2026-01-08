Bystander Videos Capture the Moment a Minneapolis Woman was Fatally Shot by ICE Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — WARNING: The following article contains videos and descriptions of graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bystander video captured the moment that 37-year-old Renae Macklin-Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

The footage has since gone viral on several social media platforms, sparking outrage and protest against what Minneapolis mayor Jabob Frey is calling a “reckless” and unnecessary act of violence.

The cellphone video, which can be found on the NBC10 Philadelphia TikTok, shows the moment that an ICE officer approached the door of Macklin-Good’s vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. The car then reverses and makes to drive off, at which point the ICE officer draws a gun and fatally shoots the driver.

Bystanders can be heard shouting in the background, with one woman screaming, “What the f—k did you just do?"

Video of the aftermath, which was released by local Minneapolis station KARE 11 has received nearly 14 million views on TikTok.

@kare11news Governor Tim Walz confirmed an ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. ♬ original sound - KARE 11

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has responded to the incident, claiming the officer acted in self-defense.

President Trump posted to social media, writing “[t]he situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized Noem’s description of events, calling them “garbage,” and called upon federal agents to vacate the city.

Protests have sprung up across the country in response to the shooting, and Commissioner Bob Jacboson of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has said that state authorities will be investigating the shooting alongside the FBI.

Macklin-Good described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom” who was “experiencing Minneapolis,” as she had just moved to the city. She is survived by her wife and three children.

