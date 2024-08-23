Burglary suspects crash in Orlando after leading troopers on chase

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Burglary suspects crashed in Orlando on Thursday after leading troopers on a chase.

Seminole County deputies said that they were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary in the Chuluota neighborhood.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies asked the Florida Highway Patrol for backup during the pursuit.

FHP said a trooper made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which crashed into a fence.

Investigators said a trooper chased the car to Shader Road and Eunice Avenue, and the trooper made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which crashed into a fence.

The four suspects were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Two people had serious injuries, and two people had minor injuries.

FHP said it will charge the suspects with fleeing/eluding and reckless driving.

Original story:

A viewer sent video to Channel 9 that shows a trooper with his gun drawn as he approaches the wrecked car.

Channel 9 is trying to gather more information about the incident.

See a map of the crash scene below:

