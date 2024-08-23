News

Burglary suspects crash in Orlando after leading troopers on chase

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Orando Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash, the Orlando Fire Department said. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Burglary suspects crashed in Orlando on Thursday after leading troopers on a chase.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Seminole County deputies said that they were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary in the Chuluota neighborhood.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies asked the Florida Highway Patrol for backup during the pursuit.

FHP said a trooper made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which crashed into a fence.

Investigators said a trooper chased the car to Shader Road and Eunice Avenue, and the trooper made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which crashed into a fence.

The four suspects were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Two people had serious injuries, and two people had minor injuries.

FHP said it will charge the suspects with fleeing/eluding and reckless driving.

Original story:

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash, the Orlando Fire Department said.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at Eunice Avenue and Shader Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Firefighters said that two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Read: Man accused of secretly recording girls in back-to-school section of Ocala Walmart

A viewer sent video to Channel 9 that shows a trooper with his gun drawn as he approaches the wrecked car.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Read: Iconic Hoods Up property in Orlando’s Milk District has a buyer, new plans

Channel 9 is trying to gather more information about the incident.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

See a map of the crash scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!