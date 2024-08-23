Burglary suspects crash in Orlando after leading troopers on chase

Update:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Burglary suspects crashed in Orlando on Thursday after leading troopers on a chase.
Seminole County deputies said that they were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary in the Chuluota neighborhood.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies asked the Florida Highway Patrol for backup during the pursuit.
FHP said a trooper made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which crashed into a fence.
The four suspects were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Two people had serious injuries, and two people had minor injuries.
FHP said it will charge the suspects with fleeing/eluding and reckless driving.
Original story:
Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash, the Orlando Fire Department said.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at Eunice Avenue and Shader Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Firefighters said that two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
A viewer sent video to Channel 9 that shows a trooper with his gun drawn as he approaches the wrecked car.
FHP is investigating the crash.
Channel 9 is trying to gather more information about the incident.
See a map of the crash scene below:
