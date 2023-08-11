Both sides let their voices be heard at Monique Worrell rally

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During a rally in support of Monique Worrell Thursday, voices were calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he was wrong for suspending her.

However, there was also people in the crowd saying she has not done her job, and justice was served.

Dozens of people and politicians gathered outside City Hall in downtown Orlando condemning DeSantis.

“We are fighting back by supporting Monique Worrell unapologetically,” Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

The loudest voices in the crowd were from the people who voted for her, like Ben King.

“Ms. Worrell should appeal this,” he said. “This is an illegitimate action.”

However, other loud voices said they are on board with the governor’s decision to suspend Worrell, saying she has dropped the ball when it comes to getting justice.

Tawanna Burke said her son Melvin Wilcox’s murder case was never prosecuted.

“I have been fighting Monique Worrell all year,” she said. “Orange county Homicide Division, the detective did their job and did their work but the moment it hit her office they didn’t do their job and did not do the work.”

Burke said she commends what the governor did.

“(Worrell’s) incompetence has affected me,” she said.

