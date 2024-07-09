Boil water notice issued for some Leesburg residents

LEESBURG, Fla. — If you live in Leesburg, you may need to boil your tap water before drinking it or brushing your teeth.

The city has issued a precautionary boil water notice for these areas:

Highland Lakes

Legacy of Leesburg

Arlington Ridge

Windsong

Spring Creek on CR-48

READ: Hackers claim massive data heist of Florida Health Department system

Boil water notice issued in Leesburg (WFTV staff)

Leesburg Public Works said the boil water notice was issued after a loss in water pressure.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute before use.

Customers impacted by the precautionary notice may also choose to use bottled water for the time being.

READ: Clermont acupuncture doctor accused of sexual battery

The boil water notice will remain in effect until tests show the water is again safe to drink.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact the City of Leesburg at 352-728-9835.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group