Boil water notice issued for some Leesburg residents

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — If you live in Leesburg, you may need to boil your tap water before drinking it or brushing your teeth.

The city has issued a precautionary boil water notice for these areas:

  • Highland Lakes
  • Legacy of Leesburg
  • Arlington Ridge
  • Windsong
  • Spring Creek on CR-48

Leesburg Public Works said the boil water notice was issued after a loss in water pressure.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute before use.

Customers impacted by the precautionary notice may also choose to use bottled water for the time being.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until tests show the water is again safe to drink.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact the City of Leesburg at 352-728-9835.

