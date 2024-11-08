Blue Origin prepares for milestone test for new rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Origin successfully completed a 15-second hot-fire test of the second stage of its New Glenn rocket in September.

Now, preparations are underway for another major milestone ahead of the rocket’s maiden flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It will be an integrated vehicle hot fire test. And it could happen any day now.

Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket (WFTV)

Dr. Don Platt, Florida Tech Associate Professor of Space Systems told us, “That’s very important for any brand new vehicle to make sure you figure out the bugs ahead of time.

Read: Volusia Man attacked with hatchet after being lured to be with prospect of sex

And usually, the bugs in any new big system like this are where things connect together or what we call the interfaces.

The New Glenn rocket, named after legendary NASA astronaut John Glenn, is a heavy-lift launch vehicle.

Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket (WFTV)

It stands 322 feet tall; the rocket is designed to carry 99,000 pounds up to low earth orbit. the vehicle is being built, launched, and refurbished on Florida’s Space Coast.

Read: Orlando woman charged with murder after her roommate’s disappearance, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group