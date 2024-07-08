11 p.m. Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beryl is still a tropical storm as of 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

It’s still forecast to intensify to a hurricane before Monday’s pre-dawn landfall, just hours away.

Dry air is still interfering with what could have been faster organization/intensification.

Conditions are favorable for strengthening before landfall.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay to Port Bolivar.

5 p.m. Update:

Beryl is still a tropical storm.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it is slowly organizing but struggling as dry air wrapping around the storm continues to penetrate the core.

It’s a race against time for Beryl to strengthen.

Although if its center can saturate, it could quickly gain strength before landfall Monday morning.

It could also make landfall above hurricane strength before dawn on the Middle Texas Coast.

Once ashore, strength will not impact an ongoing flood threat for parts of East Texas.

2 p.m. Update:

Beryl showing better signs of organization with an eyewall forming.

The winds at 65 mph, still a tropical storm but may quickly intensify above hurricane status before tomorrow morning’s early landfall on the Texas coast.

There is a hurricane warning for the Texas Coast from Baffin Bary to San Luis Pass

There is a storm surge warning for the Texas Coast from North Entrance of Padre Island to Sabine Pass.

Storm surge may peak at 4 to 6′ for Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass and Magagorda Bay.

Flash flooding is a concern with up to 15′ of rain possible, especially around the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and Eastern Texas.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are possible throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast.

9:42 a.m. Update:

The tropics are very quiet outside of Beryl, and Channel 9 is not monitoring any other areas.

According to Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi, Beryl is still a Tropical Storm, with winds of 60mph.

We expected to see some strengthening today as it approached the Texas coastline.

Squally weather will begin for them this morning.

The worst weather will occur overnight tonight and very early tomorrow.

Beryl is expected to strengthen a tad more today.

It will most likely become a hurricane again before making landfall overnight.

