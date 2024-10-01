Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83

ORLANDO, FL — A playing career that spanned 24 seasons, with a nickname like “Charlie Hustle”, Pete Rose epitomized what everyone at the time admired about a baseball player. Grit, toughness, determination, and a winner. Rose’s playing career and accolades are unmatched and indisputable. But his actions off the field, and what was later confirmed as on-field, has left him from being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

On Orlando’s Morning News, Scott Anez believes it’s finally time to open those doors and recognize maybe one of the most influential players of all-time. But not everyone agrees. Hear the segment below:

Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez airs every weekday from 5-9am on WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580.

© 2024 Cox Media Group