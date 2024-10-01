Local

Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Scott Anez w/ Pete Rose Scott Anez interviewing Pete Rose at an event at Tinker Field in Orlando in the 1990's

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, FL — A playing career that spanned 24 seasons, with a nickname like “Charlie Hustle”, Pete Rose epitomized what everyone at the time admired about a baseball player. Grit, toughness, determination, and a winner. Rose’s playing career and accolades are unmatched and indisputable. But his actions off the field, and what was later confirmed as on-field, has left him from being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

On Orlando’s Morning News, Scott Anez believes it’s finally time to open those doors and recognize maybe one of the most influential players of all-time. But not everyone agrees. Hear the segment below:

Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez airs every weekday from 5-9am on WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!