‘Bank jugging’: People being targeted in Central Florida after withdrawing money

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in Central Florida have lost more than $100,000 to a rising criminal trend called “bank jugging.”

Investigators say people are following drivers after they withdraw money from a bank, then smash into the person’s car to take the money.

There have been three elderly victims so far, including a 90-year-old. Police say they pull up in a tinted car, typically to a handicapped spot, wait for that person to get the cash and follow them to their next destination, where they steal the item and leave right away.

“It’s become a crime trend since February in Orlando,” Orlando police detective Aaron Goss said.

Police arrested Shawn Glenn Sr. for his involvement in at least two jugging cases from April and May. Investigators say he worked with his son, Shawn Glenn Jr., and his girlfriend to rob people across the Orlando area.

Police are still looking to Glenn Jr., along with Broderick Graves and Michael Fisher, who are believed to be from the Houston area and tied to cases across the country.

Police said they were part of what’s known as the Glenn Crew, believing they could be connected to as many as 13 different jugging cases that have happened in the area, including the three seniors.

“The elderly obviously tugs at the heartstrings a little more than the regular victims,” Goss said.

The theft normally happens in just seconds and it's happening in several Central Florida cities. Since March of this year, victims in the region have lost more than $100,000 combined. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 2, 2023

Bank jugging cases are also open in Ocoee, Winter Garden and in Osceola County.

Goss is warning everyone to be on the lookout on their next trip to the bank.

“They all have serious criminal records that are violent. They all have firearm charges,” he said. “They all have very serious, violent backgrounds. So even though this hasn’t escalated to violence yet, the propensity is always there.”

Goss said one of the best ways to be wary is to just overall be aware of your surroundings. And if you do take the money out, put it in your pocket before you leave the doors. If you have another errand to run after you stop at the bank, take that money with you.

