Baltimore Bridge collapses after it’s struck by a cargo ship, rescues underway for those in water

Baltimore, MD — The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship, massive emergency response is underway for those in the water.

The cargo ship struck one of the bridge’s support beams at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cargo ship caught fire after the collision.

The cargo ship is registered in Singapore and was headed to Sri Lanka.

Baltimore City Fire officials say two people have been rescued so far, one is in serious condition at the hospital, and the other refused treatment.

Fire officials believe there may be at least seven more people in the Patapsco River. They also said sonar has detected vehicles in the river.

Search and Rescue boats, and dive teams are in the water looking for survivors.

The bridge is approximately 1-and-a-half miles long and is said to be a heavily traveled road, with the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-695.

The Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has declared a State of Emergency.

Watch the terrifying moments of the collapse below:

BREAKING: A cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it the collapse. Multiple cars reportedly plunged into the water below. pic.twitter.com/OAvtGyVh6q — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 26, 2024

This is a developing story, follow for updates.

