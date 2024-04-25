Attempted murder suspect killed during officer-involved shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown Orlando on Wednesday evening, police said.

During a press conference, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lucerne Circle around 5:55 p.m.

The male driver, who was alone in the car, had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder and aggravated stalking.

Smith said that has officers exited their patrol vehicle the suspect pulled out a handgun and “fired a round” and officers fired back multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Smith, the warrant was issued last week by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details on the suspect or the officer have been released at this time.

The officer who returned fire is on administrative leave.

OPD will conduct its own investigation once the FDLE investigation is complete.

