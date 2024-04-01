April isn’t fooling around with the heat, and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — April Fool’s day will be quiet in the morning with fog in a few areas.

Then the next few days things will warm up as on Tuesday the temps will reach near 90s.

Wednesday is the day to really keep an eye on, our next front arrives that day, and with it comes scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Lightning and areas of heavy rain are the main threats, with a chance of isolated small hail or pockets of winds capable of some damage.

Read: Florida Supreme Court to decide Monday whether abortion, recreational marijuana will be on ballot

The current timing is for these storms to clear Wednesday night, but stay tuned for updates to rain timing in the days ahead.

After that, cooler for the rest of the week!

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group