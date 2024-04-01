News

April isn’t fooling around with the heat, and storms

Evening forecast: Sunday, March 31 Evening forecast: Sunday, March 31 (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — April Fool’s day will be quiet in the morning with fog in a few areas.

Then the next few days things will warm up as on Tuesday the temps will reach near 90s.

Wednesday is the day to really keep an eye on, our next front arrives that day, and with it comes scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Lightning and areas of heavy rain are the main threats, with a chance of isolated small hail or pockets of winds capable of some damage.

The current timing is for these storms to clear Wednesday night, but stay tuned for updates to rain timing in the days ahead.

After that, cooler for the rest of the week!

