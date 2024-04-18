Alert issued for 7-month-old boy reported missing in Florida

SEBRING, Fla. — Florida law enforcement sent an alert out Thursday for a missing baby boy in Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and out a Missing Child Alert for Kansi Edwards, a 7-month-old boy.

Kansi was last seen in the 2800 block of State Road 17 North in Sebring.

The child was last seen wearing a green onesie.

Police said the child may be in the company of Alexis Thomas.

Thomas is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and unknown color shorts.

Police said Thomas has various tattoos of symbols on the fingers of her left hand.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7235 or 911.

