Local

AG Uthmeier, Sheriff Judd to expose $8.9M fraud ring with hundreds of victims

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
AG Uthmeier, Sheriff Judd to expose $9M fraud ring with hundreds of victims Florida law enforcement leaders plan to share details Wednesday on a multi-million-dollar fraud bust. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida law enforcement leaders plan to share details Wednesday on a multi-million-dollar fraud bust.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will be speaking alongside Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say a total of 235 victims across multiple states lost almost $9 million.

The attorney general says eight suspects have been arrested so far.

The briefing will include officials from other partnering agencies, although their specific identities have not been disclosed.

Channel 9 will monitor the news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!