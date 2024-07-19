Afternoon storm chances to stay through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy on Friday.
Our high temperatures will be above average Friday afternoon.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees.
The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 103 to 107 degrees.
The hot conditions will help to fuel afternoon storm activity.
Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms Friday afternoon and evening.
The hot and wet pattern will continue into the weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics that are thankfully quiet.
