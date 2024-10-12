Local

AdventHealth partners with WFTV and CMG radio stations to offer free cell phone charging stations

By WFTV.com News Staff

AdventHealth free cell phone charging station (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, we want to lend a helping hand to central Floridians who are still without power.

We’ve come together with our Cox Media Group radio stations to bring a free cell phone charging station to local communities in need, courtesy of AdventHealth.

The AdventHealth Charging Stations will change locations over the weekend based on needs.

We will update this story with charging station locations, or you can follow our Facebook page, WFTV Channel 9.

