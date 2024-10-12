AdventHealth partners with WFTV and CMG radio stations to offer free cell phone charging stations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, we want to lend a helping hand to central Floridians who are still without power.

We’ve come together with our Cox Media Group radio stations to bring a free cell phone charging station to local communities in need, courtesy of AdventHealth.

The AdventHealth Charging Stations will change locations over the weekend based on needs.

We will update this story with charging station locations, or you can follow our Facebook page, WFTV Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group